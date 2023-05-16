With the inclement weather experienced in recent months and associated higher input costs faced by many farmers, it is not surprising that options for controlling external parasites are low on farmers’ agendas.

The threat posed by blowfly, ticks and nuisance flies has been low up to now but this can change rapidly, with tick-borne diseases in particular becoming a greater issue earlier in the season, partly due to changing weather patterns.

While on the subject of tick-borne illnesses, it is important to highlight that it is not just sheep health farmers need to be concerned with as there has been a rise in the number of people contracting diseases such as Lyme disease in recent years. The seriousness of Lyme disease is highlighted by the month of May being designated as an awareness month for the condition, along with other tick-borne diseases.

It is important for farmers to be aware of the risks, including identifying areas of the farm where the environment sustains a tick population and tailoring their external parasite control programme appropriately.

Product selection

Table 1 details external parasite control options. It is focused on blowfly strike being the main concern, with other external parasites covered detailed in the columns to the right. It is split into products licensed for plunge dipping and pour-on products.

The product characteristics included in the table have been extracted from the summary of product characteristics (SPC) published by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) and, where applicable, from the Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) product information database.

The available products differ significantly with regards the external parasites covered, the length of protection claimed and whether products have preventative and treatment properties.

The other important factor that needs to be taken into account at this stage of the season is withdrawal dates.

Important considerations

Plunge-dipping products cover the most extensive range of external parasites. However, the level of protection offered against blowfly strike often faces criticism due to the level of protection falling anywhere from three to eight weeks.

The length of cover depends on a number of factors, with weather conditions having a significant effect.

The programme now adopted by many farmers is utilising pour-on products earlier in the season when the threat of blowfly strike is at its highest and plunge dipping towards the end of the blowfly strike season when other external parasites such as sheep scab are gaining in prominence.

There are also significant differences within the range of pour-on products. Some provide preventative properties to blowfly strike without treating an established strike.

CLiK products provide the longest duration of cover but this comes with the longest withdrawal period.

Many farmers often try and delay the application of pour-ons, targeting a longer level of protection. It is worth being mindful to the fact that earlier application often suits better with withdrawal dates and has the advantage of requiring a lower application rate.

Hill sheep farmers

The product of choice for many hill sheep farmers located in areas where ticks are an ongoing challenge is Youngs Vector due to the fact it targets blowfly strike, ticks and headflies.

The product offers a shorter level of protection to blowfly strike, along with Ectofly and CLikZin, but these have a withdrawal period of just seven to eight days.

Top application tips

The method of application and condition of sheep can have a big influence on the length of cover achieved. The mode of action in products such as CLiK is insect growth regulators (IGRs), which essentially stifle any development. Products such as Ectofly in contrast are pyrethroids and work by disrupting an insect’s nervous system, ultimately leading to death.

Apply product to a clean, dry fleece and time the application to avoid contact with rain for six to 12 hours post-application.

Refrain from applying products during periods of intense heat where there is a risk of product evaporating before binding with the fleece. If product is being applied, do so indoors or late in the evening.

Many products provide protection where product comes in to contact with the fleece. As such, abide by manufacturers’ guidelines and cover high-risk areas such as the shoulder, back and rump regions.

Dag dirty tailends before applying to extend the period of cover.

Take note that some products have different applicators for blowfly, ticks, headflies.

Read manufacturers’ guidelines or seek advice when purchasing.

Take necessary health precautions including wearing a suitable respiratory mask and protective clothing.

Tick-borne diseases

The greatest challenges from several tick-borne diseases in an Irish context are typically tick-borne fever and louping ill.

The clinical symptoms to look out for with tick-borne fever include sheep being lethargic and stiff when moved, failing to eat and running a high temperature.

Louping ill causes neurological issues and creates a nervous disposition in affected sheep.

Sheep tend to develop immunity to disease, leaving young lambs and naïve sheep which have been introduced to the environment most at risk.

Stages of development

For each of its three stages of development, a tick needs to feed on blood on a host such as sheep, cattle, dogs, humans, etc. It is during this period that disease spreads, with a feeding period lasting anywhere from four to 14 days.

Where animals are grazing in an environment with a heavy tick infestation, it is not uncommon to witness anaemia occur or occasional blood loss.

Where this occurs, ticks will be easily seen on the inner legs and belly region of lambs when turned over.

Regular checking of lambs when flocking can help to identify possible issues or highlight the need for treatment.

Organic farming

There has been a sharp increase in the number of sheep and beef farmers converting to organic farming. The objective under the scheme is to control blowfly strike by mechanical means including shearing and regular crutching, dagging, etc.

Chemical control options are allowed in Ireland, if recommended and approved by your veterinary practitioner, for the prevention and treatment of blowfly strike and other external parasites. With regards dipping, the use of organophosphate-based dips is not permitted, with the non-organophosphate based dip, Cyperguard, the only plunge-dipping product permitted.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that supplies of the 2l containers of Cyperguard are currently limited but there are supplies of the 1l containers available and Bimeda, manufacturer of Cyperguard, plans to have more supplies coming on the market in July.