Teagasc studies have shown that for every 1kg of nitrogen spread in August, 27kg dry matter (DM) of grass is grown, compared with 18kg DM for September applications.

After a downward spiral of growth rates over the past few weeks, Pasturebase is now predicting an increase in growth rate of 8kg to 10kg dry matter (DM) for the week ahead.

While it does seem a small increase, we have to remember that farms with a low average farm cover (AFC) will have more reduced growth rates and recovery there will be slower.

On farms where nitrogen (N) hasn’t been applied, now is a good time to target an application of 30 units N/acre across much of your farm.

Lower return in September

The reality is that September applications have a lower return on yield and with current soil temperatures being high and soil moisture deficits decreasing, we should see growth push on, meaning good nutrient uptake from the plant.

Where farm cover is low, it is best to allow cover to build in preparation for autumn. Where silage is plentiful and facilities are in place to feed it out easily, silage is a better value for money feed than concentrates.

However, some second-cut silage crops never made it to the pit and were fed out to cows. For farms in this situation, they will have to continue feeding bought in feeds.

In his notes last week, Aidan Brennan noted that some areas only received 60% of their normal rainfall so far this year, meaning the remaining months could turn out much wetter than average, leading to a prolonged winter housing period.

Now is the time to do a calculation on exactly what feed is in the yard and plan accordingly.