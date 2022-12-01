From 1 January 2023, €35m will be allocated to special individual European Innovation Partnership (EIP) projects around the country on various different topics. Last weekend, Minister Pippa Hackett announced a €60m spend on an EIP project to improve water quality. In total it will mean close to €100m on EIP funding will be allocated next year. This puts EIP spend up on a par with the Sheep Improvement scheme and TAMS spend.
We know the funding allocation to projects in the past has varied from a spend of €400,000 per project over five years to many projects getting between €1m and €2m over five years.
SHARING OPTIONS: