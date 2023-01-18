The Trenearla Blackface Flock run by Michael Ketch and family in Millerstown, Stradbally, Co Waterford, is offering 100 Lanark-type Scottish Blackface ewe lambs and six top-quality in-lamb ewes in a timed auction from Friday 20 January to Sunday 22 January.

The Trenearla flock is renowned for producing top-quality Lanark genetics and Michael Ketch details that sires of sheep on offer include rams costing €17,000 and €4,800.

Treatment

The sheep are offered with a high health status, with health treatments for internal and external parasites catered for along with relevant vaccinations.

Lot 6 ewe lambs.

Michael says transport can be arranged throughout the country or stock held for collection. The flock held a similar timed auction in January 2022, which was deemed a success, with ewe lambs trading from €155 to upwards of €200/head, while a small draft of in-lamb ewes sold to €800/head. Further information can be obtained by contacting Michael on 087-252 9701.

Registration to bid with Drumshanbo Mart can be carried out via the MartBids platform online at www.martbids.ie or via the MartBids app. Sales lots and further information can also be viewed on the website and app.