A timed auction of 100 Lanark-type ewe lambs and six top-quality ewes from the Trenearla Blackface flock of Michael Ketch, Millerstown, Stradbally, Co Waterford, is now live on the MartBids online sales platform.

The auction can be accessed via the MartBids app or online via www.martbids.ie.

The auction will remain open from Friday 20 January through to Sunday 22 January and is being run by Drumshambo Mart. Registration to bid is also via the MartBids platform online at www.martbids.ie or via the MartBids app.

Top-quality genetics

The Trenearla flock is renowned for producing top-quality Lanark genetics and Michael Ketch says that sires of sheep on offer include rams costing €17,000 and €4,800.

The sheep are offered with a high health status, with health treatments for internal and external parasites catered for, along with relevant vaccinations.

Michael says transport can be arranged throughout the country or stock held for collection.

The flock held a similar timed auction in January 2022, which was deemed a success, with ewe lambs trading from €155 to upwards of €200/head, while a small draft of in-lamb ewes sold to €800/head.

Further information can be obtained by contacting Michael on 087-252 9701.