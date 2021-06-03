The circa 38-acre farm near Timoleague is available in one or two lots.

CCM Property Network has a circa 38-acre non-residential agricultural holding in west Cork that has sparked a lot of attention lately.

The excellent-quality land is located 1km outside the village of Timoleague, just across the road from the Arigideen Rangers GAA pitch.

With a southerly aspect, the land is well sheltered and currently in grass.

Very little of it could be classified as waste in an agricultural sense.

Split into two fields of circa 23.7 and circa 14 acres, the property is offered for sale in either its entirety or in two lots.

Its size could either add to an existing holding or operate as a young stock and silage growing platform.

Road frontage

There’s no shortage of road frontage here either.

A small stream that flows into the Arigideen river estuary runs along the inside of a local road forming the southern boundary.

Just over the northern ditches is the main Clonakilty to Timoleague road.

Guide price

Auctioneer Jim O’Brien from CCM Property Network reported strong local interest to date.

That’s to be expected, given the land in question is a substantial bit of ground located in an area that is a hive of agricultural activity.

An executor sale, the guide price here would have been in the region of €15,000/acre and, currently, the property is under offer in excess of this.