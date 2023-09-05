Champion male calf at the North Eastern Limousin Club finals went to William Smith with Millbrook Terence ET. \ Alfie Shaw

The North East Limousin Club held its annual Growvite calf championships at Trim Show last Sunday.

There was a strong entry of over 30 Limousin cattle, with all calves needing to have qualified over the summer at three nominated shows in the North Eastern region.

Judge on the day was Mickael Claval, technical manager with KBS Genetics in France.

Other Trim results

In the Hereford section, fresh on the back of her National Livestock Show success, it was Jack Larkin’s Hillockpoll 1 Ivy that took the top spot in Trim.

Reserve champion and Kepak Clonee heifer calf of the year and North Leinster Hereford branch heifer of the year (sponsored by Irish Hereford Prime) went to Moyclare Rose 57 owned by Michael Molloy. In the well-supported North Eastern Simmental Club/Nitrofert calf finals, the champion and reserve overall Simmental champion went to Kilkitt Playboy from the Brady family, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

The North Eastern Club Simmental bull calf champion went to the Brady family for their bull, Kilkitt Playboy, who is pictured with Cian Brady and Oisín Lynch, ABP. \ A Moore Photography

Overall Simmental went to Sean and Gary McKiernan for their bull Corlismore Pablo. Reserve champion went to the Connolly family from Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Charolais judge Daniel O’Connor tapped out Larahill Story ET, a 2021-born heifer from Shane Maguire, Dunderry, Co Meath as his champion with the reserve spot going to Bernadette Dunne for her September-born Crockaun Thumbelina by Texan GIE.

In the Shorthorn section, champion went to Chapelton Princess Royal 5763P from Conor Murphy shown with her March-born heifer calf.

Champion heifer calf in the North Eastern Club finals went to Paddy Clerkin with his heifer calf Aughalion Tina 2, shown by Eleanor Reilly. \ Alfie Shaw

First prizewinner in the young stockperson competition and winner of the Christopher Donegan memorial cup was Sarah O'Neill, Bagnelstown, Co Carlow. \ A Moore Photography

North Leinster Hereford branch bull of the year went to Knockmountagh 1 Knockout from Eamon and John McKiernan pictured with John McKiernan and judge David Larkin.

Calf class winners on the day

September/October 2022-born heifer calf: Paddy Clerkin Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan.

September/October 2022-born bull calf: William Smith, Milbrook, Oldcastle, Co Meath.

November/December 2022-born heifer calf: Thomas Carolan, Kingscourt, Co Cavan.

November/December 2022-born bull calf: Treanor brothers, Co Monaghan.

January/February 2023-born heifer calf: Martin Davis, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

March 2023-born heifer calf: Derek Russell, Drogheda, Co Louth.

March 2023-born bull calf: Philip Crowe, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

The Growvite/North Eastern Limousin Club female champion for 2023 went to Paddy Clerkin, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, with his heifer, Aughalion Tina 2, a Telfers Munster-sired daughter out of a Haltcliffe Dancer cow.

The Irish Hereford breed Society bull calf of the year, Ardmulchan Unbelievabull, for Philip and Catherine Smyth.

Champion in the Simmental section went to Sean and Gary McKiernan with their bull Corlismore Pablo pictured with Evelyn and Sean McKiernan and judge Keith Nelson. \ A Moore Photography

Champion in the Hereford section went to Hillockpoll 1 Ivy exhibited by Jack Larkin and bred by Mark Hyland. \ A Moore Photography

The male champion for 2023 went to William Smith, Milbrook, Oldcastle, Co Meath, with Milbrook Terence ET, a son of Haltcliffe Dancer out of an Ampertaine Elgin daughter.

The overall Growvite/North Eastern calf champion 2023 went to Aughalion Tina 2.

Tina went on to win the overall champion Limousin of Trim Show , with Derek Russell’s 18-month-old Ironda bull winning reserve champion Limousin of the show.

The Limousin breed also went on to win the battle of the breeds, which was a unique competition involving a combination of five Limousin cattle at the show up against five cattle from other breeds on the day.