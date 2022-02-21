Tinahely Agricultural Show will return on 1 August 2022 following a two-year absence as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking place on the August bank holiday Monday, this year will mark the 86th anniversary of the show.

The Co Wicklow show attracts over 20,000 visitors and 400 trade exhibitors and is one of Ireland's largest.

The Tinahely Agricultural Show Society said that the show captures the essence of rural Ireland with a huge range of entertainment, livestock competitions, equestrian competitions, arts and crafts, family entertainment and the best of Irish food produce.

Family day out

The society added that the decision has been welcomed by all associated with the show, including the community of members and volunteers, who are already working hard and sharing ideas to deliver a superb family day out that everyone can enjoy.

“The show committee would like to thank all of our trade stands, local businesses and sponsors, who have shown such unwavering support through the past few years and we are looking forward to welcoming them back in 2022,” society chair Thomas McDonald said.

“This has been a difficult time for so many people and we are committed to delivering a top-quality show that the people of Wicklow and beyond will relish," he added.

He concluded by saying that it is all systems go to make the 2022 show "the best ever".

Entrance dates for show categories will be announced in the coming weeks and entries will be accepted on the website at www.tinahelyshow.ie.