Tipperary Co-op has re-adjusted its rule book, so that all supplies in November gather the 3c/l winter bonus. It had been conditional on a proportion of May supplies but that condition has been taken away. Hence, including this means Tipp rises to the top of the November monthly milk league from where it was at the bottom of division three for October.

The rest of the players more or less held the same price they had in October for November. It’s easier to hold price when volumes at this time of the year are a fraction of what they are in April, May and June.