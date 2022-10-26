A big slab of seared Tipperary beef greeted guests at the Taoiseach’s dinner in the Clayton Hotel on Burlington road in Dublin at the weekend.
Wexford Markies fondant potato also made it on the menu, along with east coast fish. The dinner had one of the largest guest lists in over a decade. There was little mention of agriculture in the Taoiseach’s speech except for a planned agriculture and rural development national policy conference to get more informed by grassroot members on what policymakers need to do. The Dealer has an eye out for the invitation.
