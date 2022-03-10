The five-bedroom house is set on 2.75 acres, with the option to purchase 7 acres directly to its rear.

A rare opportunity to purchase a substantial residence on a small holding of land has arisen within an easy commute of the south Tipperary towns of Clonmel, Cashel and Fethard.

Brought to the market by Clonmel-based auctioneers P F Quirke & Co Ltd, the property at Donoughmore, Lisronagh, is a fine five-bedroomed residence being offered on 2.75 acres, with an option to purchase a further seven acres to the rear of the house.

The seven-acre parcel of land is presently in agricultural use and has wire fencing all round.

It has a separate access point from the road and, given its size, it could easily lend itself to the creation of an equine holding if the purchaser wished to develop some stables on site.

Dwelling

The dwelling is well finished and in outstanding condition throughout. Ground floor accommodation includes an entrance hall, living room, dining room, sunroom, kitchen/dining room, utility room and bathroom.

There is also a bedroom downstairs which could be used as a study or office.

The remaining four bedrooms and two bathrooms are on the first floor.

Outside is a large garage, lawns and 2.75 acres that is divided into two paddocks using post and rail fencing.

Surrounded by well-maintained beech hedging, this property has electric gates and fabulous views towards Slievenamon.

Roughly 10 minutes’ drive from both Clonmel and Fethard, the property is 20km from Cashel.

This stunning house and c10 acres is guided at €725,000 for the entire or available in two lots at €600,000 for residence on 2.75acres and €125,000 for further 7ac.