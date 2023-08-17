The land at Modeshill has been well maintained.

A fine farm - with a difference - is on the market near Mullinahone, Co Tipperary.

The 33.14ac holding is currently leased out and therefore has a sitting tenant. The farm is at Modeshill and is being sold by Michael Barry Auctioneers. It’s a private treaty sale.

The lease is for a period of 15 years and is in operation for three years, so there is another 12 years to go.

According to Michael Barry, this means that as well as being of interest to local farmers, the holding will also be of interest to others as an investment.

The land is located on the banks of the King’s River, just over 3km from Mullinahone and 13km from Callan. It’s an area of good land and intensive farming. The land for sale is of good quality and fertile.

The tenant is a neighbouring dairy farmer who operates to a very high standard. The sward is clean and well maintained and boundaries are good. A hardcore roadway runs through the centre of the land, allowing good access. The ground is divided into four paddocks.

This hardcore roadway gives access through the fields.

The farm is generating approximately €9,570 in rent per year. In addition, there are entitlements which have generated EU direct payments of a further approximately €2,000 per year. These entitlements are now on offer with the land in this sale.

Auctioneer Michael Barry said that the guide price on the property is €465,000. “It’s a great location and the land is very good,” he said. “The tenant is excellent.”