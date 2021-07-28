The field is expected to open to visitors next week. / Laffan Family

The Laffan family have sown almost four acres of sunflowers on their farm in Kingstown, Cashel, Co Tipperary, following dad Sean’s battle with cancer.

In the coming weeks, when the sunflowers are in bloom, people will be able to visit the field and take some sunflowers home, while also supporting the Irish Cancer Society and National Orthopaedic Hospital in Cappagh.

After having a tumour removed from his shoulder, Seán Laffan wanted to do something to give back and thanks people for the unwavering support and care he received during his illness.

He told the Irish Farmers Journal: “I personally can’t speak highly enough about all the staff I came in contact with, while I went through my journey. I was very lucky to have the outcome I now have and feel so blessed.”

He thanked Prof Gary O’Toole and his team in the National Orthopaedic Hospital Cappagh for their excellent care.

The idea

It was Sean’s youngest son Niall who came up with the idea during the winter. The family is looking forward to welcoming visitors to the farm in the coming weeks.

"It is hoped we will have nearly 100,000 fully grown sunflowers by mid-August,” Seán added .

The sunflower seeds were donated by Germinal Ireland, where Niall works.

More information such as opening times and location can be found on the Kingston Sunflowers Cashel Facebook and Instagram pages.