Anne Reck presents the Inaugural Philip Reck Soil Farmer of the Year award to 2022 winner Mark Armitage with Gareth Culligan chairperson of BASE Ireland. \ Nigel Gillis

BASE Ireland announced the winner of its inaugural Philip Reck Soil Farmer of the Year Award as Tipperary’s Mark Armitage.

The mixed-enterprise farmer was one of the first to have a no-till drill in the country. He allows his animals to graze cover crops on-farm and is focused on improving soil nutrient availability. This year is the first time this award will be presented, in memory of Philip Reck, who was killed in a farm accident on 15 March 2021.

Philip was a founding member of BASE Ireland and held the role of chair. He was a long-time advocate for conservation agriculture and improving soil health, from planting cover crop mixes to balancing soil nutrients.

He was a strong believer in farmers educating farmers and this award will encourage others to make changes on their farms to improve soil health.