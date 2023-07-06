Tipperary farmer Edward Carr has been elected president of the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS).

He farms at home with his wife, June, and children, Eamon, Ronan, Lisa and Ciara in the townland of Knockmaroe outside the small village of Milestone near Thurles.

Carr also serves as chair of Arrabawn Co-op which is headquartered in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

Following his appointment Carr said: “I’m honoured to be elected by the board of ICOS to represent such a fantastic organisation and the Irish co-operative movement. I'm really looking forward to leading the sector at this particularly challenging time."

Carr said that the organisation faces particular challenges as it steers a course through the various environmental and other restrictions that are facing farmers.

Confidence

However, he said he was "confident" that the co-op structure will support and work with farmers to help them to adapt to the changing conditions and to continue to thrive.

“Irish farmers have always been committed to sustainability – past, present and future. Working with all stakeholders, our sector will continue to use science-based solutions to address the climate action imperatives that we all face," he said.

Given Ireland's predominantly pasture-based production model, Carr said, we are already one of the lowest carbon agricultural economies in the world.

"Rather than advancing unduly severe or radical measures, and thereby potentially displacing a greater carbon potential to other less efficient food producing regions of the world, it is essential that Irish agriculture is given reasonable time to make all necessary adjustments to which we are committed," he said.

Vice president

Meanwhile, Willie Meagher from Cappawhite in west Tipperary, representing Tipperary Co-op, was elected vice president of ICOS.

Carr succeeds James O’Donnell, who recently retired from the ICOS rural business committee by rotation and thereby retired from the Board as ICOS President, following from the recent AGM of the society.