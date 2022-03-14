John Murphy from Co Tipperary receiving his award from Ger Hanley of Dairygold.

John Murphy from Garryroe, Ardfinnan, Co Tipperary, is the winner of the 2021 Malting Barley Competition at Dairygold.

John delivered what was described as an excellent sample of barley, with very high bushel weight, exceptionally low screenings, good moisture and malting standard protein levels to Dairygold.

John has a good rotation on farm, plants cover crops and cuts his hedgerows in rotation, which all help to improve the farm's sustainability.

His wealth of experience was outlined by Séamus O'Mahoney of Dairygold as a key factor in his success.

Showcase

Dairygold chair John O'Gorman congratulated John and stated: "It is very important that all tillage growers get the opportunity to showcase their sustainability credentials, the standards they achieve in husbandry and the contribution that they make to our business.

"Tillage growers are a very important part of Dairygold’s business and we remain committed to supporting and developing this part of our business into the future."

Dairygold’s tillage and beef business manager Liam Leahy added: "I must commend each of the four finalists, as they are all wonderful ambassadors in the farming industry and all have succeeded in producing a quality homegrown product that Ireland can be proud of all over the world.

"The diversity of the contestants was impressive, varying from large specialist tillage farmers to mixed farming enterprises."

Three other finalists from the different regions were announced in the competition:

Gordon and John Bryan - south/mid Cork.

John and Mary Jones - north Cork.

Declan Kenneally - east Cork.