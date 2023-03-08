The majority of these incidents occurred in farmers above the age of 65. \ Claire Nash

The highest number of farm fatalities over the last decade have occurred in the three chosen project counties, Tipperary, Wexford and Cork, according to HSA data.

There were 207 farm fatalities across all counties between 2011 and 2021.

Based on HSA data, the majority of these recent fatalities occurred in the three chosen counties where farms are largest and most intensive.

During that 10-year period, Cork recorded 31 fatalities, Tipperary had 13 fatalities and Wexford had 12 fatalities.

The majority of the incidents claimed the lives of farmers above the age of 65, with vehicles being the biggest cause, Niamh Nolan from Irish Rural Link told the conference.

The HSA has confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that so far in 2023, one person has lost their life in a farm accident and in the same timeframe there have been three non-fatal incidents reported.

In 2022, the number of farm fatalities reached 13.