The Irish Farmers Journal understands that Tirlán is making further adjustments to the fixed milk price support scheme 17 (FM17).

A letter to affected farmers will detail the changes, which are understood to relate to whether milk from FM17, which runs to the end of 2023, or previous schemes set to end this month, will be prioritised for access to the support scheme.

The deadline for applying for the fixed milk price support scheme has been extended from 5 December to 22 December. The move is understood to benefit the most affected suppliers, and comes in the face of a concerted campaign by IFA for changes.

A spokesperson for Waterford IFA said: “On the face of it, this change falls short of expectations. We don’t have full details as of yet, so we will reflect on it when we get them and make a call on it at that point.” Fixed milk price schemes have been an ongoing bone of contention across all co-ops this year.

Tirlán, with 13% of its milk supply for 2022 in fixed schemes, has been more affected than most other co-ops. Some farmers had over 80% of their 2022 supply fixed in a succession of schemes.

Market prices and production costs swept way past fixed milk prices in 2022.