Both Tirlán and Aurivo have announced significant price cuts for February milk, following the trend set by other processors last week.
Aurivo reduced its base by 3p/l, but with a 2p/l winter bonus finishing in January, it is effectively a 5p/l reduction, taking base price to 38.5p/l.
Tirlán opted for a 4p/l cut, similar to all other processors. However, it still pays a 1.5p/l winter bonus in February and along with other support payments, suppliers are on a starting price of 39.65p/l.
With all co-ops having now declared February prices, Strathroy is out in front on 41.5p/l and is the only processor paying above 40p/l.
Dale Farm and Lakeland Dairies are effectively on base prices of 39.05p/l and 38.5p/l respectively, while Glanbia Cheese suppliers are on 38p/l.
Across all processors, February base prices average 39.2p/l, down 10p/l on that paid in December 2022.
A full analysis of February milk prices will be outlined in the NI milk leagues next week.
