Tirlán and Dairygold are the latest processors to announce their milk price for February supplies, both taking 6c/l each off their base prices.

Tirlán announced it will pay suppliers 46.74c/l, excluding VAT, for all milk supplied in February at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This is a 7c/l cut in total compared to January milk price, and comes following a 6c/l cut to base price along with a 1c/l cut to its seasonality payment.

Dairygold will pay suppliers 43.80c/l excluding VAT, based on standard constituents and is inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses.

Tirlán chair John Murphy said that the farmgate milk price needed to move lower this month to reflect the “significant correction in market returns”.