The Dealer sees that there is a definite gender divide within Glanbia and Tirlán when it comes to the sponsorship of those wielding the hurl. While the Tirlán-owned brand Avonmore will continue with its sponsorship of the Cats’ senior hurling team, Glanbia is the lead benefactor for the county’s senior camogie team.

Having the choice of two such Grade A sponsors for your county teams is the stuff of dreams for most of Kilkenny’s rivals.

Unfortunately, however, great sponsors don’t always guarantee success.