Tirlán, formerly Glanbia Ireland, has announced the first grain prices under its new name. Some €310/t will be paid for feed barley, while €320/t will be paid for feed wheat. These prices include the €10/t trading bonus paid to members of the co-op who purchase inputs of €60/t.

Tirlán grain prices 2022 (including €10/t trading bonus):

Feed barley – €310/t

Glyphosate-free spring barley - €318/t

Malting barley - €385/t

Feed wheat – €320/t

Feed beans – €340/t

Oilseed rape – €595/t

HEAR oilseed rape – €645/t

Winter barley (contracted) – €320/t

Standard food grade oats – €335/t

Gluten-free oats - €350/t

Equine oats (contracted) – €320/t

Feed oats (uncontracted) - €295/t

Moisture bonus

Grain was delivered at record-low moisture contents this season. The moisture bonus paid by Tirlán has increased this year to €3/t to account for some of the rise in energy prices.

Trading bonus

The Tirlán trading bonus will pay farmer members of the co-op a maximum of €10/t. Farmers spending €40-50/t will receive a trading bonus of €5/t. Those spending €50-60/t can receive a trading bonus of €7.50/t, while those spending €60/t will be paid €10/t. These prices are not including VAT.

2021 prices

Looking back on the prices paid by Glanbia last year, members were paid €210/t for feed barley and €220/t for feed wheat. These prices included the €10/t trading bonus and a standard transport allowance of €3/t for delivery to drying locations.