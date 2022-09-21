Milk prices in NI continue on an upward curve, with all processors paying higher prices for milk supplied in August, except for Tirlán (formerly known as Glanbia Ireland).

The decision by Tirlán to hold base price at 46.9p/l is the first time in 12 months that any processor in NI has not added to their starting point (excluding the impact of winter bonuses) when compared to the previous month.

Despite that, others still went up by at least 0.5p/l. It was Lakeland Dairies that set the tone, and the decision to add 1.5p/l by way of a new input support payment leaves the co-op out in front with a price of 47.5p/l.

Dale Farm raised its base by 1p/l. With its 0.3p/l loyalty bonus included, it will pay suppliers a starting price of 47.05p/l. Glanbia Cheese also increased its base by 1p/l, bringing its base to 46p/l.

Strathroy opted for a 1.5p/l increase, which raises its base to 46.5p/l. Earlier this week, Aurivo announced a 0.5p/l increase for August, raising its base to 46.5p/l.

Full analysis of August milk prices will be featured in the NI milk league next week.

