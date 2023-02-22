Tirlán has made significant changes to its fixed-milk-price schemes.

The co-op has confirmed that suppliers taking part in FM 17 and the Fixed Milk Price Support Scheme will be able to cap their volumes at 35% in 2023 and 2024.

This will dramatically reduce volumes in fixed milk for the farmers with very high proportions of their milk committed to fixed-milk-price schemes.

Some farmers had up to 85% of their milk committed to a combination of schemes. Most of these (the General Scheme, FM 15 and FM 16) expired in December 2022. FM 17 runs right through 2023. The schemes began in 2108, 2020 and 2021 respectively, with fixed milk prices of between 31c and 32c.

The Milk Price Support Scheme was offered to farmers with over 35% of their milk in these schemes. It paid more for milk (40c/l last year), but locked milk at a fixed price in until the end of 2024.

There were highly charged meetings of farmers in Carlow in October and Kilkenny in December, hosted by the IFA.

A packed Newpark Hotel for the IFA meeting to discuss Tirlán's fixed milk price schemes

Tirlán maintained engagement with affected suppliers, and put in place a number of initiatives.

As well as the Fixed Milk Price support Scheme, a top-up payment on all milk was made. It was called the Input Support Scheme, and averaged about 4.5c/l last year.

This has been extended for the first six months of this year, and is currently worth 6.5c/l on every litre of milk supplied. In addition, an interest-free loan was offered. These supports cost €25m in 2022, Tirlán says.

Now, Tirlán has changed schemes so that a supplier will be able to cap their volume of milk under both FM 17 and the Fixed Milk Price Support Scheme at a total combined maximum of 35% of their 2021 annual milk volume.

Volumes above the combined maximum threshold of 35% will be cancelled, with volumes in the support scheme cancelled first, followed by those in FM 17. Those volumes will be paid at the Tirlán monthly milk price.

Suppliers whose volumes are above the 35% combined threshold will be notified and offered the option to opt in and accept the adjustment by Wednesday 15 March 2023.

The adjustment will be backdated to January 2023 and reflected in the March milk payment paid in April.

Support scheme still open

These changes will make the Fixed Milk Price Support Scheme more attractive to suppliers, as it addresses the criticisms made of it at a recent round of Tirlán meetings.

Crucially, the Fixed Milk Price Support Scheme remains open, with suppliers having until 15 March to join.

This does not affect or involve any milk locked into FM18, the scheme offered last year when high costs had already taken effect, and when milk price had started its dramatic rise.