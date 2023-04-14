Tirlán CEO Jim Bergin said the co-op has put the checks in place to ensure farmer data breaches don't happen in future. \ Donal O' Leary

Tirlán CEO Jim Bergin has said the co-op has done as much as it can to ensure there won’t be a repeat of the farmer data breach it faced last October.

“You can never say never, but we have done as much as we can to ensure that we don’t have a repeat of that,” he told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The breach involved August milk statements being sent to the incorrect supplier, sharing some farmers’ private business information with other farmers.

Bergin insisted that, at the time, the issue was dealt with “very, very swiftly and very sympathetically with our farmers and gently in terms of the issue that emerged”.

‘Blip’

The Tirlán boss described how the data breach came about through the co-op’s dealings with a third party service provider.

“We didn’t say at the time, all the elements of that. That service has been provided by an external contractor since the mid-1990s. [It] has delivered 100% for us over many, many years.

The data breach came about through Tirlán's dealings with a third party service provider, the co-op said.

“This time around, we had a blip unfortunately, so we have taken the remedial actions to ensure that it doesn’t happen again, all the checks, balances and that kind of thing,” he said.

Data recovery

Bergin insisted the co-op dealt with the data breach, which was reportable to the Data Protection Commissioner, “in the best way that we could”.

He said Tirlán has recovered “as much as we can of the data or the data has been destroyed by farmers themselves and that they have signed up to say that”.

“I sit in an organisation with many, many moving parts and we have control systems and we have thousands of people and contractors and providers and every day, I depend that their job is done by every one of those people, wherever they are in the world,” he said.

Read more

‘Farmer data matters and we need to mind it’