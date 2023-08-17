Tirlán has confirmed the price it will pay suppliers for their July milk supplies, at 33.89c/l excluding VAT and at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

The milk price is the lowest paid since August 2021 and equates to a cut of 2.1c/l excluding VAT on the 36c/l excluding VAT that the processor paid for June supplies.

Tirlán’s July milk price includes a 3.5c/l support payment and a 0.5c/l sustainability action payment.

Co-op chair John Murphy said “global dairy markets continue to weaken, which regrettably has necessitated reductions in base price”.

“We recognise the challenges of the current high-cost operating environment at farm level and significant supports have been provided to assist farmers as the market moved sharply downwards from historical highs.

“The board has agreed to provide a further 3.5c/l to support our farmers’ milk price for the month of July. The overall outlook for the global marketplace remains challenging and the board will keep a close watch on developments on a monthly basis,” he said.

Competitors

Also on Thursday, Dairygold confirmed the price it will pay for July milk supplies at 34.28c/l, excluding VAT and at standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The July price is almost 2c/l lower than the price the processor paid for June milk supplies, at 36.02c/l, excluding VAT.

On Wednesday, Kerry Group confirmed that its leading price commitment will see its milk price stay steady for July at 35c/l, excluding VAT, and base solids of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

Elsewhere, Lakeland Dairies announced a base price for July milk at 33.81c/l excluding VAT, a drop of 1.85c/l on its June price.

“Global demand for dairy products remains sluggish. This weak demand is being met by resilient milk supplies in many of the larger production areas, resulting in a continued imbalance between supply and demand,” a spokesperson said.

Read more