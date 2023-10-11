Tirlán has announced harvest prices of €205/t for green feed barley and €215/t for feed wheat for harvest 2023.

These prices include a co-op trading bonus of €10/t where customers have met trading requirements.

Last season, the requirement was to spend €60/t to avail of the shareholder bonus.

In a major change, the bonus will be paid to all suppliers once they have met the trading requirements. Suppliers do not need to be shareholders of the co-op.

This means the base price for Tirlán for the 2023 harvest for green feed barley is €195/t and for green feed wheat it is €205/t. These prices are based on a moisture content of 20%.

Green harvest prices at Tirlán for 2023

(including a €10/t trading bonus)

Feed barley: €205/t.

Contracted spring barley: €213/t.

Malting barley: €290/t.

Feed wheat: €215/t.

Feed beans: €250/t.

Contracted feed beans: €280/t.

Oilseed rape: €415/t.

HEAR oilseed rape: €465/t.

Winter barley (contracted): €225/t.

Standard food-grade oats: €230/t.

Gluten-free oats: €245/t.

Equine oats (contracted): €215/t.

Feed oats (uncontracted): €195/t.

Base prices for harvest 2023 at Tirlán

(excluding a €10/t trading bonus)

Feed barley: €195/t.

Contracted spring barley: €203/t.

Malting barley: €280/t.

Feed wheat: €205/t.

Feed beans: €240/t.

Contracted feed beans: €280/t.

Oilseed rape: €405/t.

HEAR oilseed rape: €455/t.

Winter barley (contracted): €215/t.

Standard food-grade oats: €220/t.

Gluten-free oats: €235/t.

Equine oats (contracted): €205/t.

Feed oats (uncontracted): €185/t.

Commenting on the prices, Tirlán chair John Murphy said the decision to pay the trading bonus to all supplies "was in recognition of the difficult year that growers have experienced".

Head of grains at Tirlán John Kealy said that Tirlán took in about 180,000t of grain this season.

"For harvest 2023, Tirlán will again pay growers almost €3m in additional bonuses specifically for premium grains. This is worth on average an additional €47/t on premium grain volumes or €16/t on all green grain volumes.”

Prices

A statement from Tirlán said: "The premium grain prices reflect bonuses paid above feed grain prices, with €245/t being paid for gluten-free oats, €225/t for contracted winter barley and €465/t for HEAR oilseed rape.

"There was regular forward pricing available across the season, with an attractive forward price of €280/t for beans available to growers for a number of months after the crop was sown."

2022 harvest prices

Harvest prices for 2022 at Tirlán, including the trading bonus and a standard transport allowance of €3/t, were €310/t for green feed barley, €320/t for green feed wheat, €385/t for green malting barley, €340/t for feed beans and €595/t for oilseed rape.