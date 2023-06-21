There have been plenty of cuts to base milk prices in Northern Ireland for May supplies.

Tirlán is the only processor of NI milk to leave its base price unchanged for May.

It means Tirlán/Fivemiletown suppliers remain on a base of 32.75p/l, which increases to 33.15p/l, with the inclusion of its 0.4p/l sustainability premium payable to all suppliers.

Also setting a price in recent days was Aurivo, who reduced its base by 1.25p/l to 31.5p/l. Last Thursday, Strathroy Dairy opted for a 0.5p/l reduction to a 33p/l base.

On the same day, Glanbia Cheese announced a 1.5p/l cut, putting suppliers on a starting point of 29.5p/l. It is the first time since September 2021 any processor in NI has paid from a base under 30p/l.

However, the Magheralin-based processor introduced a 0.5p/l sustainability bonus for May, which was paid to the overwhelming majority of its suppliers, effectively increasing its price to 30p/l.

Glanbia Cheese also alters the qualifying criteria for its 0.4p/l mozzarella bonus from May to September. Butterfat drops from 4% to 3.84%, protein moves from 3.2% to 3.15%, with the SCC limit rising from 200 to 250.

Big two

NI’s two largest milk processors also announced price cuts last week. While Lakeland went for a 1.5p/l cut to a 30p/l base, Dale Farm opted for a 0.5p/l correction leaving suppliers on a price of 33.05p/l.

Read more

Waterford dairy farmers sponsor Shamrocks GAA club