Tirlán is the only processor of NI milk to leave its base price unchanged for May.

It means Tirlán/Fivemiletown suppliers remain on a base of 32.75p/l, which increases to 33.15p/l, with the inclusion of its 0.4p/l sustainability premium payable to all suppliers.

Also setting a price in recent days was Aurivo, who reduced its base by 1.25p/l to 31.5p/l. Last Thursday, Strathroy Dairy opted for a 0.5p/l reduction to a 33p/l base.

On the same day, Glanbia Cheese announced a 1.5p/l cut, putting suppliers on a starting point of 29.5p/l. It is the first time since September 2021 any processor in NI has paid from a base under 30p/l.

However, the Magheralin-based processor introduced a 0.5p/l sustainability bonus for May, which was paid to the overwhelming majority of its suppliers, effectively increasing its price to 30p/l.

Glanbia Cheese also alters the qualifying criteria for its 0.4p/l mozzarella bonus from May to September. Butterfat drops from 4% to 3.84%, protein moves from 3.2% to 3.15%, with the SCC limit rising from 200 to 250.

Big two

NI’s two largest milk processors also announced price cuts last week. While Lakeland went for a 1.5p/l cut to a 30p/l base, Dale Farm opted for a 0.5p/l correction leaving suppliers on a price of 33.05p/l.

Read more

Waterford dairy farmers sponsor Shamrocks GAA club

Tirlán maintains May milk price