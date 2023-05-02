Statements should be available to view from Tuesday afternoon. \ Donal O' Leary

An upgrade of Tirlán’s IT systems has delayed the co-op’s suppliers receiving their milk statements for the month of March.

Farmers should be able to view the co-op’s statement of March’s milk collection by Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood that the delay will not affect the time it takes for farmers to receive monthly milk cheques.

“Milk statements for March should be online this afternoon – an IT upgrade project is under way at present, which is causing some delays in the short term,” a spokesperson for Tirlán told the Irish Farmers Journal.

March price

The co-op will pay suppliers a March base price of 41.98c/l excluding VAT for supplies at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The base was cut almost 5c/l on the 46.74c/l paid for February’s deliveries.