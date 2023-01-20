The Corman Miloko plant in Carrick-on-Suir, a 55:45 joint venture for the manufacture of dairy products between Belgium-based Corman and Tirlán, is to end production in the middle of this year.

The joint venture was launched in 2005 and operates the plant in Carrick-on-Suir, where 31 employees will be affected, and a butter oil fractionation plant in Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny.

A spokesperson for the joint venture said the closure was a difficult decision and came as a result of a reduction is business contracted at the facility in recent years and follows significant restructuring efforts to enable it to continue to operate.

The spokesperson added that production would continue until the end of June and that the company would liaise with employees and their representatives through the process.