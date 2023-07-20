The processor's May milk price had kept steady. \ Philip Doyle

Tirlán will pay a milk price of 36c/l (excluding VAT) for supplies delivered in June at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

This price represents a 2c/l drop on the price paid in the previous May’s milk statements.

The 36c/l price paid by the co-op is made up of a 32.7c/l base, a support payment of 2.8c/l and a sustainability action payment of 0.5c/l to qualifying suppliers.

Tirlán’s chair John Murphy said the co-op’s board will review market developments on a monthly basis.

“Dairy market prices have weakened significantly in recent weeks and, unfortunately, this must be reflected in a reduced milk price,” Murphy commented.

“The hoped-for improvement in market sentiment does not appear to have materialised. For this peak supply month, the board has decided to support our farmers’ milk price by 3c/l.”

