Tirlán is the latest co-op to announce its milk price.

Tirlán, formerly Glanbia Ireland, will pay its farmers 54.6c/l excluding VAT for their August milk.

The price is unchanged from Tirlán’s July milk price and follows a year of monthly increases paid to farmers. The price will be paid at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

The price includes a sustainability action payment of 0.5c/l, which the co-operative is paying monthly on all milk supplied in 2022 to recognise specific sustainability actions being undertaken by its suppliers.

On its confirmed price for August milk, Tirlán chair John Murphy said: “European dairy market prices continue at historic highs, while global milk flows remain weak.

"We are acutely conscious of the significant challenges across the supply chain due to inflationary pressures. The board will continue to monitor the situation on an ongoing basis.”

Competitors

Kerry Group has also maintained its previous month’s milk price for August milk supplied at 53.08c/l excluding VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat. The co-operative paid its milk suppliers the same price for their July milk.

Similarly, Carbery has maintained its milk price for August milk supplied at 54.2c/l excluding VAT, the same price it paid farmers for their July milk.

Dairygold has maintained the price it will pay for August milk supplied at 54.5c/l excluding VAT at standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies increased its milk price for August milk supplied to 55.78c/l excluding VAT, also at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat. This equated to a 1.5c/l increase in price on what the co-operative paid for July milk supplied.

National Ploughing Championships

Tirlán chair John Murphy encouraged milk suppliers and co-op members to visit the Tirlán team at the National Ploughing Championships this week.

He said that across the three days, there will be an opportunity to taste what he claimed as “Ireland’s dairy number one brand, Avonmore”.

He said patrons will also “meet a series of famous sports stars including Ireland rugby international and Tirlán ambassador Tadhg Furlong” and be able to attend “technical seminars from the team”.