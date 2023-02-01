Tirlán (formerly Glanbia) leads the December farmgate payout when all unconditional bonuses are included. This Tirlán price includes the input support, sustainability payments and a very significant (4 c/l) seasonality payment that all December milk supplied attracted.
The small north Tipperary outfit, Centenary Thurles, follows the Tirlán lead for December. Tipperary Co-op, which now has a 3c/l unconditional seasonality payment comes in third, ahead of Lakeland Dairies. For all co-ops that announced a top-up payment on all 2022 supplies, I have included the December component in the December monthly league.
