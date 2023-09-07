Bursary award winner for last year James Wheeler from Laois with, from left, Dr Lisa Koep, chief ESG officer, Tirlán; his father Simon, and Jennifer English, Baileys.

Tirlán is offering students from families supplying it with milk and grain a €1,000 college bursary for studying agricultural science.

The bursary, brought about through a collaboration with Baileys, is aimed at supporting farm families’ positive environmental actions.

The payment is part of a Sustainable Farming Academy collaboration and applications are now sought from Tirlán family members beginning their degree studies in ag science at UCD, UCC, DkIT or the South East Technological University.

Tirlán members are requested to complete a form available here and through the Tirlán FarmLife website.

Interested students must also submit a personal statement, outlining how being awarded a bursary would support their studies and environmental improvement on their family farm.

Tirlán supplier families can apply for the bursary.

“The aim of the Sustainable Farming Academy and the bursary awards is to support our suppliers and their families in addressing environmental, economic and social change by giving them the skills and knowledge to farm more sustainably into the future, as outlined in our 'living proof' sustainability strategy,” said Tirlán chair John Murphy.

Murphy highlighted that the content of the personal statement submitted by bursary applicants is vitally important, as it will be used to guide eligibility.

“All eligible candidates will be entered into a randomised draw, based on the university they are studying in. We would encourage eligible supplier families to apply,” he said.

The opening of applications for the 2023 bursary awards comes as 20 other Tirlán suppliers prepare to begin their first semester in UCC of the fully funded diploma in environment, sustainability and climate as part of the Sustainable Farming Academy.

Suppliers who successfully complete the diploma will graduate with a Level 7 diploma, recognised by the National Framework for Qualifications.

Modules include earth science, climate change and sustainable development, ecology, applied geographical information systems, environmental protection and practical environmental management.

