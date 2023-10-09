October and November purchases will be eligible to the offer. \ Odhran Ducie

Tirlán will offer a €50/t discount for the next two months on GAIN dairy concentrates to its suppliers on volumes purchased above 70% of October and November 2022’s purchases.

This means that a supplier who fed 10t of GAIN concentrates over October and November 2022 will get a €50/t saving on volumes above 7t bought this October and November.

Tirlán stated that the move is being introduced to help its family farm milk suppliers, particularly winter milk suppliers operating in a high-cost environment.

More affordable

Director of agribusiness Dr Ailish Byrne said that the offer will make good animal nutrition more affordable for suppliers.

“These actions are also designed to preserve on-farm milk quality in late lactation by making enhanced animal nutrition more affordable, with the resultant dairy ingredient product mix benefits and preserving farmer returns,” Byrne stated.

“As a farmer-owned co-operative, we are here to support our members who have been impacted by challenging dairy market returns and inclement weather conditions, particularly in recent weeks.”

A number of terms and conditions apply to the offer, which suppliers can find by contacting their local Tirlán FarmLife branch or business manager.