Tirlán officially opened its new headquarters and collaboration hub at the Abbey Quarter in the heart of Kilkenny city on Thursday.

The new multistorey, state-of-the-art office and meeting space includes hot desks, staff canteens, a gym and meeting and presentation rooms.

Resulting from a partnership with Kilkenny County Council (KCC), the building is home to approximately 650 Tirlán employees each week as they move between remote and office working.

The opening was attended by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, as well as approximately 150 local representatives, Tirlán staff and board members.

The new Tirlán headquarters is part of the Abbey Quarter development project, an urban regeneration initiative between KCC and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF). It is based on the site of the former Smithwick’s Brewery and St Francis Abbey.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Tirlán CEO Jim Bergin declined to disclose the investment made by Tirlán in the building to date.

“Our new collaboration hub is a core part of our vision for the future of our €3bn world-class nutrition and food business.

“Our hub has successfully delivered flexible, blended working for our excellent employees in a sustainable workplace of the future.

"It is in line with our comprehensive ‘Living Proof’ sustainability strategy, which sets out clear ambitious targets and is our commitment to farming, food and the future,” he said.

Speaking at the opening, Minister Coveney offered Government support to the dairy sector, suggesting that Tirlán has always been “ahead of the competition” when it comes to its innovation.

“Regional growth and the rural economy are central to the Government’s policy on the regeneration of towns and cities.

“The location of the headquarters of Tirlán, together with the collaboration of Kilkenny County Council and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, is an example of that policy and focus.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney officiated at the formal opening on Thursday. \ Dylan Vaughan

“In line with the policy priorities of the Government’s white paper, the new Abbey Quarter places sustainability at the heart of its core values.

"Tirlán’s commitment to farmers and society at large, as well as the wider food and nutrition sector, outlines how they intend to work towards a fully sustainable future in line with the Government’s climate action plan,” he said.

The hub has a footfall of over 650 employees a week, with those working across the 11 Tirlán high-tech processing facilities and 52 agri-branches throughout Ireland having access to the facility when needed.

A staff gym, newsroom, kitchens and canteen add to the appeal for Tirlán employees, who have been using the facility since October 2022.

Tirlán chair John Murphy said the facility will bolster the co-op’s work to build a strong future for its 6,000 farm families.

