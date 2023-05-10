During 2022, Tirlán paid €2bn for milk and grain supplied by Irish farmers.

Tirlán’s “milestone year” saw Ireland’s largest farmer-owned food and nutrition business complete the transition from being part of Glanbia plc to becoming a 100% farmer-owned co-operative.

That first year saw a very strong financial performance, with revenue hitting €3.06bn and operating profit of €71.9m. The co-op’s milk pool stood at 3.2 billion litres, little changed from the previous year.

During 2022, Tirlán paid €2bn for milk and grain supplied by Irish farmers. The average milk price paid was a record high of 63c/l (inc VAT).

Milk payments to farmers in Tipperary, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford totalled €1,111m, a figure highlighted by Tirlán CEO Jim Bergin as showing the huge importance of the co-operative as a driver of the rural economy.

Tirlán’s business is divided into three main categories, with ingredients being by far the largest.

That division did €2.1bn of revenue by selling 423,000t of product around the world.

The consumer category had revenue of €365m, while agribusiness had revenue of €644m.

Reflecting the extreme price volatility in the year, the overall 36% growth in revenue across Tirlán was price inflation of 41% and a drop in volume of 5%.

Tirlán is firmly established and operating as a fully farmer-owned business

Chair John Murphy said: “Following our successful launch, Tirlán is firmly established and operating as a fully farmer-owned business, which gives us flexibility to continue to support our farmers, while maintaining robust financial discipline. We are hugely ambitious for the future of our co-op.”

Looking ahead, Jim Bergin said: “While 2023 is proving challenging to date, with a significant reduction in dairy market returns, combined with high farm input costs and supply chain inflation, we believe our co-op is well positioned to navigate these challenges.”

