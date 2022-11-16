Tirlán has held its price for October supplies of milk and will pay 55.05c/l (excluding VAT) for October milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

The price is inclusive of the agri-input support payment and sustainability action payment.

Tirlán chair John Murphy said: “International dairy product prices have weakened as buyers approach year-end.

“The spot market return for some products has dipped below the current farmgate price. The board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis.”

Seasonality payments

A Tirlán spokesperson said seasonality payments will apply over the winter months of December, January and February.

A seasonality bonus payment of 3.8c/l, excluding VAT, will be paid on all non-contracted milk volumes supplied during December that meet quality criteria.

Tirlán is the second processor to set a milk price for October supplies. Last week, Lakeland Dairies announced it was also holding its price for the month.

It will pay suppliers 55.78c/l, excluding VAT, for October supplies.