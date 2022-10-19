The support payment, which is now worth 6.2c/l, is available to all milk supplied, including milk in the fixed-milk-price schemes

Tirlán is the first co-op to increase its milk price for the month of September and will offer a farmgate price of 55.05c/l, excluding VAT, at base solids.

This is an increase of 0.45c/l on September’s milk price and is reflective of a movement in the support payment rather than the base payment, which will remain the same at 48.4c/l, excluding VAT.

The support payment, which is now worth 6.2c/l, is available to all milk supplied, including milk in the fixed-milk-price schemes.

The base price, sustainability action payment and agri-input support payment will all be solids-corrected in milk cheques.

Tirlán chair John Murphy said: “European dairy market prices remain at a premium to global levels, but there have been some signs of easing on some products in recent weeks.

“Consumer sentiment is being closely monitored due to the inflationary environment. We remain conscious of the high cost of farm inputs through the winter period which is reflected in our increased support today.”

Murphy also offered his apologies on behalf of Tirlán for the upset caused to many suppliers by the recent issue with the August milk statement deliveries.

“We would like to thank our suppliers for their co-operation in the swift retrieval of statements. A full review of procedures was immediately implemented. The September milk statement will issue in the coming days, both online and via mail,” he said.

“The board of Tirlán is acutely aware of the impact of high farm input costs on our suppliers with large volumes of milk contracted under fixed milk price schemes.

“The board has confirmed an agri-input support payment will continue to be paid for the remainder of 2022 and for the first quarter of 2023.

“This is subject to dairy markets continuing to perform at current high levels and input prices remaining elevated

“At the end of the first quarter of 2023, the board will confirm the level of agri-input support payment to be made for the second quarter of 2023.”

In addition, Tirlán has confirmed the current fixed milk price support scheme, which was announced in March, will remain open for applications from qualifying suppliers until 1 December 2022. The scheme applies to farmers with over 35% of their milk supply fixed contracts.

It offers suppliers the option of increasing the price received on the qualifying volumes in 2022 to 37.9c/l excluding VAT, plus constituents.

A price of 36.03c/l excluding VAT applies for 2023 and 2024 for the committed volumes.

