Tirlán is the latest processor to announce its milk price for January. On Monday, it notified its suppliers of a 5.7c/l cut, excluding VAT.

It will pay its suppliers 53.4c/l, excluding VAT, for all January milk supplied at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

After the Irish Farmers Journal went to press last week, Dairygold and Carbery also announced their January milk prices. Both processors revealed cuts, however Carbery suppliers will see a lesser reduction of just under 4c/l compared to 5.7c/l for Dairygold suppliers. Aurivo has yet to make an announcement.

Meanwhile, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) event in New Zealand saw the average price slip 1.5% on the last event held two weeks earlier, but not all dairy commodities reflect a downward trend.

The overall drop was driven by a 2% decrease in the value of whole milk powder traded and a 2.6% fall in anhydrous milk fat prices.