Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney TD officially opened Tirlán's new headquarters this week. \ Dylan Vaughan.

I hear Tirlán’s new headquarters at the Abbey Quarter in Kilkenny city are not far from those of Google.

With its gym, multiple kitchens, newsroom and skyline board room, the state-of-the-art facility now offers 650 of the co-op’s staff a workplace that they may never want to leave.

No staff member, including those at the top, has an office, or regular desk for that matter, with seating available through a booking system.

While CEO Jim Bergin wouldn’t disclose the exact spend on the kit out, he said it wasn’t the highest spec they could have gone for.

However, top spec or not, I’d imagine the farmers might be asked to leave the wellies at the door.

