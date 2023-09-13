At the launch of the Tirlán nurture fund investment platform at the Tirlán Innovation Centre in Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny, were (l to r) chief investment officer Frank Tobin; chief financial and secretariat officer Michael Horan; director of R&D Michelle Collins; chair John Murphy and CEO Jim Bergin. \ Finbarr O'Rourke.

Tirlán is to commit €10m towards the development of a Tirlán nurture fund, an investment platform aimed at identifying and scaling innovative agri food-tech solutions.

It will target early-stage innovative and sustainable technology investments through the new €10m platform over the coming years.

Investments will seek to identify solutions that contribute to increased efficiency and drive sustainability along the supply chain, with the aim of benefiting Tirlán, Tirlán’s farmer suppliers and the wider community.

It is expected that the first investment will take place in the first half of 2024.

It is intended that the fund will make both direct and indirect investments into proven technologies seeking commercial scale and established companies seeking to scale into new markets.

Transition

Speaking at the announcement of the new initiative, Tirlán chair John Murphy said: “As part of our transition into full co-operative ownership, we highlighted the potential of the creation of an investment fund that would complement the Tirlán business.

“As industry leaders, Tirlán believes there is a significant opportunity for the development and adoption of disruptive technology solutions that contribute to increased efficiency, sustainability and innovation for our farmers, our community and our company that will transition us towards more sustainable, less resource-intensive food systems,” he said.

Core strengths

Tirlán CEO Jim Bergin said that the co-op sees the potential of investing and scaling start-ups that tap into Tirlán’s core strengths and will drive value in the food and nutritional science solutions area through both innovative technologies and research and development in functional ingredients, food safety and traceability, packaging, animal health and sustainability.