Avonmore owner Tirlán will continue to sponsor all inter-county Kilkenny GAA teams, maintaining a relationship first started in 1994.

In line with structural changes in the Glanbia organisation, the sponsorship relationship with Kilkenny GAA will now transition to Tirlán.

Tirlán is Ireland’s largest milk and grain processor, with 2,300 employees and revenues of €3bn. The partnership will see all Kilkenny GAA jerseys carry the Avonmore brand and leisurewear carry the Tirlán brand.

Kilkenny GAA chair PJ Kenny paid tribute to the team in Glanbia plc for their support of Kilkenny GAA for many years.

“We are delighted to seamlessly transition to Tirlán and retain the association with an organisation that makes a huge contribution to the southeast of the country,” he said.

“The commitment, dedication and pursuit of excellence exhibited by the Kilkenny inter-county teams fits really well with the values that we pursue in Tirlán Co-operative, which is 100% owned by farmers in the south and east of Ireland,” added Tirlán CEO Jim Bergin.

Camogie

Meanwhile, Glanbia plc, also headquartered in Kilkenny, will continue its proud association with Kilkenny Camogie.

Kilkenny Camogie confirmed its new partnership with Glanbia this week, to include the sponsorship of all senior, intermediate, minor and junior county camogie teams, commencing in 2024.

The new three-year partnership will see all Kilkenny Camogie jerseys and leisurewear carry the Glanbia brand for the 2024 season onwards.