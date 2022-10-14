Fertiliser will be available in early spring and will not have to be paid off until a deferred date set out in the contracts.

Tirlán has launched an interest-free fertiliser payment deferral scheme, which will allow its milk and grain suppliers to commit to fertiliser now and defer payment in instalments from April to July of next year.

The contracts will allow up to half of a supplier’s yearly fertiliser to be guaranteed in the coming weeks and received early spring, as Tirlán expects supplies to tighten next spring.

Included in the contract will be a specific fertiliser product or products, a tonnage, the price which is to be paid for it next year and an approximate date for delivery in early 2023.

Fertiliser will need to be committed to at least eight to 10 weeks before delivery or collection from the co-op, but Tirlán has urged those interested to engage with it at the earliest possible stage to get the best chance of securing their preferred products.

“This approach will allow farmers to agree to purchase now, but defer payments over a scheduled timeframe with interest-free credit across that period,” Tirlán’s chief ingredients and agri officer Seán Molloy said.

“It will allow our team to work in tandem with our farmers to plan our purchases with wholesale suppliers as they work to navigate a challenged marketplace.”

Milk and grain suppliers

Tirlán’s milk suppliers can commit to fertiliser soon and pay interest-free over April, May, June and July or they can pay immediately for product as per usual.

Its grain suppliers will have three options for buying fertiliser: commit soon and pay interest-free by July; commit soon and pay for fertiliser with interest at harvest; and buying immediately as normal.

No contracting option has yet been made available to drystock farmers or to those who do not supply Tirlán with milk or grain.

However, the co-operative has said it will do its utmost to ensure the farmers who do not supply it will continue to be facilitated in buying their fertilisers.

It is thought that contracted fertiliser supplies will begin to be made available for collection or delivery from the yard in January 2023.

No guarantee without contracts

Tirlán has said that it is not in a position to guarantee fertiliser supplies for customers who remain outside of the scheme amid concerns around fertiliser availability next spring.

“We will not be in a position to guarantee supply of fertiliser to customers during the first half of 2023 unless a customer engages in this contract approach.

"It is vital that we plan our fertiliser purchases now to ensure supply in spring 2023,” Molloy explained.

“As always, we will continue to do our utmost to facilitate our regular grain and livestock farmer customers who have been purchasing stocks of fertiliser from us over many years.”

