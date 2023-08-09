I see Tirlán has been honoured for one of its cheeses, but there’s a twist. Its (deep breath) plant-based pizza cheese mix won gold in the “longest vegan stretch cheese” category at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards.

It’s often forgotten that as well as being the country’s largest dairy processor, Tirlán is also the biggest grain buyer in the land.

Tirlán says its trademarked “oat-standing” plant-based cheese range is ideal for foodservice and food manufacturers in a wide range of applications. If the product is as cheesy as the name, I believe them.