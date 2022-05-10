Guravoher Titanic from the herd of John Barlow Tipperary was show champion and he sold for €4,300.

The Irish Angus Munster Branch held its final spring sale on Saturday 7 May in Kilmallock Mart.

On-farm sales in the lead-up to the sale continue to be extremely strong, with 17 bulls on offer out of the 37 catalogued actually turning up to the sale.

All bulls presented at Saturday’s sale were breeder-bred, inspected and weighted on entry to mart as well as being fertility-tested.

There was a 100% clearance rate with an average of €3,220, up €1,200 on last year.

Jim Dockery of the Towra herd in Birr was the show judge and Jim selected Guravoher Titanic from the herd of John Barlow, Tipperary, as his champion.

Titanic is a September 2020-born son of Clooncarne Pellet and went on to sell for €4,300.

Reserve champion

The reserve champion was Killernan Telestar from the herd of Martin Hehir in Clare. Telestar is a December 2020-born son of Lavally Prince and he went on to sell for €3,400.

Martin Hehir also received €3,400 for Killernan Tulla Man, a December 2020-born son of Keirbeath Karma.

The highest price of the day of €4,400 went to Aidan Crowley’s Arglass Ultra. Ultra is a March 2021 son of Rosemead Karona

Other top prices included €3,800 for Cloonsuck Ultan from the herd of Mark Flanagan. Ultan is a son of Luddenmore Kingking.

Achieving €3,600 was Cahermurphy Umar for Pat Pender for his April 2021 son of Mayo Noel.