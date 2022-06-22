The cattle section was one of the main attractions at Cork Summer Show in Curraheen last Saturday, with excellent quality stock on display across all of the breeds.

It was a day to remember for Cappamore man Eamon O’Donovan whose May 2021-born heifer Infinity, a Belgian Blue X Limousin sired by General de l’Ecluse, won her class before being tapped out as commercial champion.

At the end of the day she stood as the only cross-bred in a ring of pedigree champions and was selected as the overall interbreed champion.

Reserve champion in the commercial section was William Gubbins with his July 2020-born bullock Flintoff.

John Ward with his Charolais Champion and Reserve Interbreed Champion Colomane Rihanna.\ Shanon Kinahan

The reserve interbreed title went to Corkman John Ward for his October 2021-born heifer, Colomane Rihanna sired by Texan Gie. Rihanna was earlier selected as the champion in the Charolais ring.

Reserve champion in the same ring went to Richard Hackett with his September-born bull Limkiln Sylander sired by Ocelot.

Michael O'Keeffe and Jack Biggane with Hereford Champion Drominarigle 1 Grace. \ Shanon Kinahan

Walking towards the championship in the Hereford ring was Michael O’Keeffe with his January 2021-born heifer Drominarigle 1 Grace sired by Panure Henry before she went on to be selected as the winner of the Breeders Choice Traditional four- or five-star heifer class.

Reserve champion in the Hereford section went to Michael Barrett with his Freetown Fortune-sired bull Gortaeelan Inchvale Fortune.

Mogeely Dram, a September 2021-born bull sired by Wedderlie Black Box, took the number one spot in the Angus ring for Albert and Jenny de Cogan with reserve champion going to Mercury Special Tinge, a September 2019-born heifer sired by Luddenmore Just The Business for Shane Murphy.

Doing the business in the Limousin ring was September-born Hurricane Scat Man for Daire O’Meara, an Ampertaine Foreman son.

In the same section, reserve champion was Carbery Sydney, a September-born Dou Dou heifer who was later tapped out as the Interbreed Pedigree Calf Champion.

Ava O'Leary with Simmental Champion Brideland Nutmeg. \ Shanon Kinahan

Ava O’Leary’s October-born calf Brideland Nutmeg, a daughter of Auchorachan Hercules, took the top spot in the Simmental section. The reserve champion was Dermotstown Delboy daughter Prablin Lucy for William Gubbins.

In the top spot in the Belgian Blue section was the O’Donovan family from Gortnamucklagh, Dunmanway, once again with Don Oreo, an October 2020-born heifer sired by Imperial.

Standing in reserve was Forenaught Pepsi, who is sired by Gitan and owned by Denis Cahalane.

There was a terrific display of young stockmen and women on the day with Grace O’Donovan standing at the top of the lineup. Next in line was Katie Lordan, with third place going to Chloe Hagerty.

Aidan Kinahan, 19, from Kilfinane, Co Limerick, qualified for the senior section of the Irish Farmers Journal and FBD sponsored All-Ireland Young Stockperson competition. \ Shanon Kinahan

Qualifying for the senior section of the Irish Farmers Journal and FBD sponsored All-Ireland Young Stockperson competition was 19-year-old Aidan Kinahan from Kilfinane, Co Limerick.