Dutch loader and attachment manufacturer Tobroco-Giant has just delivered its 1,000th electric wheel loader.

The machine was delivered to its distributor responsible for the Danish and Swedish markets.

At present, the firm offers two ranges (the G2200 and G2700 series) of electrically powered loaders. Currently ramping up investment in electrification, the firm says it is working towards a future in which 100% electric working without emissions will be a requirement.

The company said that a new collaboration with Honda means it has been the first to receive approval to take the electric vibration into production. The manufacturer said it aims to offer a full-line of electric variants of all models in the future. Giant builds around 2,000 machines each year.