Overall 'Rising Stars Calf Show' champion Corney Toby, sired by Goldstar Hugo, and bred by David Magee, Co Cavan.

The North Eastern Charolais Club held its first ‘Rising Stars Calf Show’ in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, on Saturday afternoon, which proved to be a great success.

There was a big show of cattle, with over 50 animals competing for rosettes.

Trevor Phair from the Brougher Charolais Herd in Northern Ireland was the judge at the show and during the judging, he remarked on the high quality and presentation of cattle displayed at the show.

Eleven Charolais breeders travelled to the event to compete, with the good weather drawing in spectators who watched on as the judging was completed.

Young handlers lead the way

There was a big entry of young handlers striving for success among the more experienced breeders throughout the eight classes, which were followed by the overall Charolais calf champion and the reserve Charolais calf champion.

Trevor Phair was in charge of judging at the show.

The show began with the bulls born on or between 1 June 2022 and 31 August 2022, where Brocca Tyson Fury ET, bred by John Barry Moran, came away with first place.

Winner of class 1 was Brocca Tyson Fury ET, sired by Goldstar Ludwig and exhibited by John Barry Moran.

Martin Hughes came out in pole position in class 2, for bulls born on or between 1 September 2022 and 30 September 2022, as Tonyglasson Tyson ET came away with first place, followed by another from John Barry, in Moran Brocca Tricolour ET, which took second place.

Class 4 was for bulls born on or after 1 January 2023, with the youngest calf of the show - an April 2023-born Charolais bred by Oisin Cassidy - picking up first place.

Class 7 for a heifer born on or after 1 January 2022 was won by Manhatton Urea ET, bred by Seamus and Gerard Donnelly.

Second place was awarded to Rockvalley Usha, bred by Simone and Niall Maguire, while John Ahern took home third place with his heifer Sawicka Una ET.

Conor Melvin had success as Goodmoove Tequila Sunrise ET won in class 6 (heifer born on or between 1 September 2022 and 31 December 2022) and later went on to claim the reserve North Eastern Charolais Club calf champion.

Judging of class 3, which was eventually won by Martin Hughes with Tonyglasson Tyson ET.

Cavan breeder David Magee had a super day out, as he won in class 3 (bull born on or between 1 October 2022 and 31 December 2022), with Corney Toby, sired by Goldstar Hugo.

Corney Telma won class 5 (heifer born on or between 1 June 2022 and 31 August 2022).

The duo achieved first place in the final class (best pair of calves under one year old), but it wasn’t over then, as Corney Toby went on to win the overall North Eastern Charolais Club calf champion.

