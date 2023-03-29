Winner Patsy Dalton from Galbally, Co Limerick with Toby is presented with the keys by chairperson Olga Hyland at the presentation of the John Deere tractor valued at €100,000 won in the Clough Vision Group’s fundraising draw for Clough Community Centre in Co Laois \ Alf Harvey

A black and tan terrier who goes by the name of Toby has won himself a brand new John Deere tractor worth €100,000. And that’s the dog’s honest truth... Sorry, I mean the God’s honest truth.

Toby’s owner, Patsy Dalton from Galbally in Co Limerick, put the dog’s name down on a ticket for a draw organised by Clough Community Vision Committee at Hennessy’s Auction in Portlaoise two weeks ago. I’m told the tickets were going around in his work pants all week, not thinking anything of winning.

Patsy and his wife Philomena were at a local wedding when they got the good news late on St Patrick’s night. They were so delighted they couldn’t even stay for the slice of wedding cake.

I’m also aware that there are a number of these tractors being auctioned in similar fashion around the country at the minute. No doubt after this news breaks, there’ll be a spate of Sheps, Nells and Princes going around in work trousers across the country.